As Delhi Votes, AAP vs BJP Over Seized 'Promotional Materials', Cops Respond

On Wednesday morning, as voting for the Delhi Assembly election took place, a furious Aam Aadmi Party claimed that promotional material for the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had been found at some polling booths in the national capital, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct that is in force.

The AAP - which has had several tiffs with the Election Commission in this election, including party boss Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi accusing it of bias, a charge firmly refuted last evening - also claimed Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, were "mute spectators".

In a post on X the AAP said, "What is going on? There is election material openly displayed at the BJP booth... and the police are doing nothing. And the election officers are just watching."

Issuing a clarification, the police confirmed that some promotional material had been seized, but that it had been taken from booths set up by independent candidates and not those nominated by the BJP.

The AAP also posted a tweet mocking BJP workers leaving a booth; "Run BJP, run. When no one came to the booth, BJP supporters took their chairs and ran... Sweeping is happening all over Delhi."

Multiple allegations of election impropriety have been levied by the AAP against the cops today.

The party's Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, alleged police were trying to stop people from voting at booths in Chirag Delhi. Speaking to the media, Mr Bharadwaj claimed the police were putting up barricades and attempting to influence voters in all 18 polling booths there

"You (the cops) have been standing here since morning to influence voting. Why are barricades being put up? Which senior officer of Delhi Police has instructed this? This is being done to disturb poor voters. Malviya Nagar police are openly doing this wherever there is an AAP stronghold of AAP."

South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said the claims would be investigated. "There is an exception for the elderly and those who cannot walk. For them, bringing their car inside is allowed. This rule is being implemented everywhere. We will investigate these concerns," Mr Chauhan told news agency ANI.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly's 70 seats began this morning.

Results will be declared on February 8.

The 2015 and 2020 poll were dominated by the AAP, which won 67 and 62 seats, respectively. The BJP and Congress finished a distant second and third. But this time the BJP is hopeful of a strong showing to upset Mr Kejriwal's chances of a third successive term in the national capital.