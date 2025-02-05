Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 Voting LIVE Updates: Delhi is voting today on its 70-member assembly. This election will decide who will lead the Union Territory for the next five years. The voting for the single-phased Delhi Assembly Election began at 7 am across 13,033 polling stations.
The triangular battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will conclude on February 8 with the assembly election result.
Here are the LIVE updates of the Delhi Assembly Elections:
Delhi Election 2025 Voting LIVE: 84-Year-Old Harman Singh Is The First Voter At A Polling Booth In Tagore Garden
84-year-old Harman Singh is the first voter at a polling booth in Tagore Garden of Rajouri Garden. He believes it is "duty" and "responsibility" to vote and every citizen should fulfill their duty.
Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: "Delhi Went Backward By 20 Years," Says Congress's Alka Lamba
"The people of Delhi are excited because they want change and development. No one can stop this change from taking place," said Alka Lamba, Delhi Congress candidate. "In the last 10 years, people of Delhi saw the national capital's development derail and move backward by 20 years. I hope people of Delhi will step out of their homes and vote for change," she added.
Case Against AAP's Amanatullah Khan Over Alleged Poll Code Violation
A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan for violating the Model Code of Conduct before the Delhi assembly elections. The case against Mr Amanatullah, the incumbent MLA from the Okhla seat, was filed after he was seen campaigning with more than 100 supporters in Zakir Nagar.
Delhi Election LIVE Updates: Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra Cast Vote
Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra cast vote at a polling booth in Moti Bagh, Delhi.
Delhi Election 2025: A Look At Heavyweight Candidates Contesting Delhi Elections
Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: "Delhi Should Get A Government That Works For People," Says Manish Sisodia
After offering prayers at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi, AAP leader Manish Sisodia exclusively spoke to NDTV. "The people of Delhi should get a government that can educate their children well, provide them employment, keep people healthy and ensure electricity bills aren't high," he said.
When asked what did he pray for before casting his vote, Mr Sisodia said, "Under the leadership of AAP, may Delhi get a government that works for people and ensure their happiness."
Mr Sisodia is contesting from the Jangpura constituency and is up against BJP's Tarvinder Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri.
Delhi Election LIVE Updates: "People Are Remembering The Woman Who Built Delhi," Says Sandeep Dikshit
Sandeep Dikshit, the son of Delhi's former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, casted vote. Speaking to media, he said, "I voted for a candidate I believe will do a good job."
Mr Dikshit stayed away from making any political remark against any leader. "Today is the day to vote and we hope everyone votes," he said.
Making a reference to his mother and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit he said, "People are remembering the woman who built Delhi."
Delhi Election LIVE Updates: Manish Sisodia Offers Prayers At Kalkaji Mandir
AAP leader Manish Sisodia offers prayers at Kalkaji Mandir ahead of casting his vote. Mr Sisodia is contesting from the Jangpura constituency and is up against BJP’s Tarvinder Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri.
Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva Cast Vote
Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva cast his vote and appeals to Delhiites to come out in big numbers and vote for a better and developed Delhi and corruption free government.
"Vote for a government that will work in line with the centre," he said. "Delhi will vote for a developed Delhi," he added.
Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: AAP Protests At Tilak Marg Polling Booth
Soon after the voting began at 7am, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initiated protest at polling booth number 73 at the College of Arts, Tilak Marg. AAP members were seen inside the polling station, questioning the process and mock drill. They alleged that mock drill took place in their absence.
Delhi Election LIVE Updates: BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma Offers Prayers At Yamuna Ghat, ITO
BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma offers prayers at Yamuna Ghat, ITO ahead of casting his vote.
Delhi Election 2025: Parties And Alliances
Delhi Election LIVE Updates: Congress Candidate Sandeep Dikshit Cast His Vote
Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit cast his vote.
Sandeep Dikshit, the son of Delhi's former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is contesting from the New Delhi seat on a Congress ticket. Mr Dikshit, a two-time Parliamentarian, will take on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who defeated Sheila Dikshit from this seat in 2013 and 2015. BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma from this seat.
Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Urge Voters To Participate In The "Festival Of Democracy"
Elections 2025 Live: What Happens In Polling Booth
If you will be casting your first vote today, here is all you need to know what happens in the polling booth:
Check-in and Verification: A polling official will verify your name in the electoral roll and ask for your ID proof. Once your identity is confirmed, your left forefinger will be inked to prevent double voting.
Receiving Voter's Slip: You will be given a voter's slip, which you need to sign in the register.
Voting: You'll proceed to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). In the booth, press the button next to the candidate's symbol of your choice. A beep will confirm your selection and a red light will glow next to the candidate's name.
VVPAT Check: After voting, the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will show the selected candidate's name, serial number, and symbol for seven seconds.
Exit: Once done, exit the booth, show your inked finger to indicate you've voted, and leave the premises.
Delhi Public Holiday On February 5: What's Open, What's Closed
What's open:
- Delhi Metro
- DTC buses
- Hospitals and pharmacies
- Retail outlets, grocery stores and eateries are expected to remain open
What's closed:
- Government offices
- Banks
- Schools
- Colleges
- Cinema halls
- Liquor stores and licensed establishments
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Appeal To Delhi Voters
In a video message to Delhi voters, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to Delhiites to exercise their voting right and "bring in the wave of good governance and progress." He urged the citizens to "lay the foundation stone of Delhi's bright future" by participating in building a "prosperous and progressive Delhi."
Delhi Polls 2025: Polling Officials Are Ready To Conduct Election Across 13,033 Polling Stations
The voting for the single-phased Delhi Assembly Election will begin in less than half an hour across 13,033 polling stations. Polling officers are geared up to conduct this exercise. Last evening, on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, polling officials carried electronic voting machines (EVM) and other election materials to their respective polling stations.
Delhi Election LIVE Updates: Mock Polling Underway
Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan under the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Delhi will start voting on 70-member assembly from 7am.
Delhi Election 2025: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online
- Visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi website
- Select 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'
- Enter your details and click 'Search'
- If your name appears, click 'View Details'
- Download or print your voter slip
You can also use the Voter Helpline app by linking your mobile number to your EPIC number from your Voter ID.
Delhi Election 2025: Know Your Candidate
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi seat, where he is up against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.
Chief Minister Atishi is contesting from the Kaklaji constituency. While BJP has fielded Ramesh Bidhuri, Congress’s Alka Lamba stands from the same constituency.
AAP Leader Manish Sisodia has taken over the Jangpura constituency, up against BJP’s Tarvinder Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri.
Delhi Polls 2025: Know Your Party
Six main parties are contesting the Delhi elections. AAP, Congress and BSP have fielded 70 candidates each. While BJP has fielded 68 candidates, NCP 30, AIMIN 12.
63 per cent of the AAP candidates have criminal cases against them.
This time an unusual record has been made with only 48 sitting MLAs contesting.
Delhi Election 2025: An Overview
- Delhi has 70 assembly constituencies of which 12 are reserved for the Scheduled Caste
- Delhi has over 1.55 crore registered voters
- 2.08 lakh voters are young, between the age group of 18 and 19
- Of the total electorate, 79,436 are persons with disabilities, 1,261 are third-gender voters and 1,09,941 are senior citizens over the age of 85