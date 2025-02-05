If you will be casting your first vote today, here is all you need to know what happens in the polling booth:



Check-in and Verification: A polling official will verify your name in the electoral roll and ask for your ID proof. Once your identity is confirmed, your left forefinger will be inked to prevent double voting.

Receiving Voter's Slip: You will be given a voter's slip, which you need to sign in the register.

Voting: You'll proceed to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). In the booth, press the button next to the candidate's symbol of your choice. A beep will confirm your selection and a red light will glow next to the candidate's name.

VVPAT Check: After voting, the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will show the selected candidate's name, serial number, and symbol for seven seconds.

Exit: Once done, exit the booth, show your inked finger to indicate you've voted, and leave the premises.