Delhi Public Holiday On February 5: What's Open, What's Closed

The Delhi government has announced public holiday on Wednesday, February 5 - the day of polling for Delhi Assembly Election 2025 - to ensure maximum voter participation. Voting will be held in a single phase in the national capital and results will be declared on February 8. While the order applies to all government and private offices across the city, services such as Metro and public bus services will continue uninterrupted. Here's a list of what's open and what is closed on voting day in Delhi.

Will government offices and banks be closed?

Yes. In the government notification issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said, "There will be a public holiday on February 5 for all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in view of the General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly."

This means that the order will apply to all government offices and banks so that employees can go and cast their votes.

Will Schools And Colleges Be Closed?

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the election, all schools and colleges in the national capital will remain closed on February 5. Since education institutes also function as polling booths, some of them may remain closed a day before polling as well.

Jamia Middle School to remain shut for two days

In view of the upcoming elections, Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a two-day holiday for its Middle School. According to an official statement from the university, both students and staff will be on leave on February 4 and 5 to allow for the necessary arrangements for election activities. The notice further states that the school premises will be handed over to the relevant authorities in preparation for polling.

Cinema halls, liquor stores and licensed establishments will also remain closed from 6pm on February 3 to 6pm on February 5, as per Election Commission's guidelines.

What's open on polling day in Delhi?

Services like Delhi Metro and DTC buses will continue in the national capital. Other essential services such as hospitals and pharmacies will continue to operate as usual. Retail outlets, grocery stores and eateries are expected to remain open.

Delhi Metro has announced that its services will start early at 4am on polling day, and trains will run every 30 minutes until 6am, after which normal services will resume.