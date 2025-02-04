Delhi Election: How To Find Your Polling Station? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Voting for single-phased Delhi Assembly election 2025 will be held on February 5 (Wednesday) and the counting will be held on Saturday, February 8. As with every election, it is important as a voter to know about the designated polling stations. The Election Commission of India (ECI) offers multiple resources to assist voters in this process. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you locate your polling booth efficiently.

Verify Your Name in the Electoral Roll

Before proceeding to find your polling station, ensure that your name is listed in the electoral roll:

Visit the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp.in

Navigate to the 'Search in Electoral Roll' section

You can search by entering your personal details or your EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number

After submitting the required information, the system will confirm your registration status

Locate Your Polling Station via the ECI Portal

Once your name is confirmed in the electoral roll, you can find your polling station as follows:

Visit the electoral search page at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Enter your EPIC number and select your state

Complete the captcha verification and click on 'Search'

The system will display your polling station's name and address

Use the Voter Helpline Mobile Application

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it easier for voters to check for important details on their mobiles through the voter helpline application.

The mobile app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store

After downloading the app, open it and select the 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option

Enter your EPIC number or personal details as prompted

The app will display your polling station information

Find Polling Station Details Via SMS

If you prefer using SMS to find your polling station:

Send an SMS to 1950 in the format: EPIC <space> (Your EPIC Number). For example: EPIC 1234567890

You will receive a reply with your polling station details

Contact the Voter Helpline for Assistance

If you encounter any difficulties or require further assistance:

Call the ECI's Voter Helpline at 1950

Provide your EPIC number or personal details to the representative

They will assist you in locating your polling station

Things To Remember