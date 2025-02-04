Delhi Election: How To Find Your Polling Station? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Voting for single-phased Delhi Assembly election 2025 will be held on February 5 (Wednesday) and the counting will be held on Saturday, February 8. As with every election, it is important as a voter to know about the designated polling stations. The Election Commission of India (ECI) offers multiple resources to assist voters in this process. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you locate your polling booth efficiently.
Verify Your Name in the Electoral Roll
Before proceeding to find your polling station, ensure that your name is listed in the electoral roll:
- Visit the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp.in
- Navigate to the 'Search in Electoral Roll' section
- You can search by entering your personal details or your EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number
- After submitting the required information, the system will confirm your registration status
Locate Your Polling Station via the ECI Portal
Once your name is confirmed in the electoral roll, you can find your polling station as follows:
- Visit the electoral search page at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
- Enter your EPIC number and select your state
- Complete the captcha verification and click on 'Search'
- The system will display your polling station's name and address
Use the Voter Helpline Mobile Application
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it easier for voters to check for important details on their mobiles through the voter helpline application.
- The mobile app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store
- After downloading the app, open it and select the 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option
- Enter your EPIC number or personal details as prompted
- The app will display your polling station information
Find Polling Station Details Via SMS
If you prefer using SMS to find your polling station:
- Send an SMS to 1950 in the format: EPIC <space> (Your EPIC Number). For example: EPIC 1234567890
- You will receive a reply with your polling station details
Contact the Voter Helpline for Assistance
If you encounter any difficulties or require further assistance:
- Call the ECI's Voter Helpline at 1950
- Provide your EPIC number or personal details to the representative
- They will assist you in locating your polling station
Things To Remember
- Carry a valid photo identification proof along with your voter ID card to the polling station
- Polling hours are typically from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM; however, confirm the exact timings for your polling station in advance
- Adhere to all safety protocols as mandated by the Election Commission
