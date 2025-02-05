Case Against AAP's Amanatullah Khan Over Alleged Poll Code Violation

A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the Delhi assembly elections.

The case against Mr Khan, the incumbent MLA from the Okhla seat, was filed after he was seen campaigning with more than 100 supporters in Zakir Nagar Tuesday night.

The case was registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for disobeying orders given by public servants and Section 126 of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits public meetings during a period of 48 hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll.

Mr Khan is among the candidates with the highest number of criminal cases.

Cases have also been registered against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, accused of giving a flying kiss to a BJP woman worker, and his party colleague Ajay Dutt's family members, who have been accused of assaulting a BJP woman worker.

On Tuesday, a case was also registered against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for MCC violations in Kalkaji.

Police said the senior AAP leader was accompanying party supporters who allegedly interfered with an officer's work at Fateh Singh Marg. A case was also filed against two AAP members for assaulting a police constable on duty.

Ms Atishi later took to X and slammed the Election Commission for the police case against her.

She claimed her BJP rival from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, and members of his family were openly resorting to "hooliganism" but no action was taken against them, instead they lodged a case against her.

In response, Mr Bidhuri said the AAP leader was panicking over her "imminent defeat" and suggested that she should not "shred the dignity of" the constitutional post held by her.

Delhi Polls: AAP Eyes Hat-Trick, BJP Fights For Capital Win

Election for the 70 assembly seats of Delhi, key for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, are being held today. The triangular contest is between the ruling AAP, BJP and the Congress.

Mr Kejriwal-led AAP has swept the last two assembly elections. But since then, the government has been facing huge corruption allegations in connection with a now-scrapped liquor policy.

The BJP, on the other hand, is eyeing to reclaim the national capital after more than 25 years and is banking on huge rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before 2013, is also hoping for a comeback.