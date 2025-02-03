"Drink Yamuna Water, Will Meet You In Hospital": Rahul Gandhi Jabs Arvind Kejriwal

In a no-holds-bar attack on Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed to the previous promise of the former Delhi Chief Minister to clean the Yamuna River, challenging him to take a dip in the river.

Taking a jibe at Mr Kejriwal, Mr Gandhi asked him to take a sip of Yamuna River and said he would meet him in hospital later.

"Arvind Kejriwal said that he will bring a new political system, will finish corruption...He also promised that he would clean the Yamuna water within 5 years, and would take a dip in it but it is still dirty...I would ask him to drink it, we will meet in the hospital after that," Mr Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Hauz Qazi Chowk.

एक तरफ़ दिल्ली के ग़रीब लोग गंदा पानी पीने को मजबूर हैं।



दूसरी तरफ़ झूठे वादे करके सत्ता में आए केजरीवाल जी शीश महल में बैठकर अपनी टीम के साथ करोड़ों का भ्रष्टाचार करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/Cjdolt71Vg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2025

Criticising the "core team" of 9 people of AAP, including Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chaddha, Satyendra Jain and others, he likened them to being similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While holding a pamphlet of AAP with the faces of its leaders, he added, "These 9 people are Kejriwal's core team, I am reading the names, Kejriwal, his partner Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Satendra Jain, Avad Ojha, how many of these people are in the 90%? No one from the Dalit OBC, or Muslim community is there...they make their team and when there is a riot anywhere, they disappear."

"There is no difference between Kejriwal and Modi, Modi speaks openly, Kejriwal remains silent, and does not come when needed," he added.

Saying that the election fight is actually in reality between just two ideologies, one of "unity" and one of "hatred."

"The fight is between two parties, the two parties have two ideologies, one is BJP RSS which is the ideology of hatred and the other is Congress which is the ideology of unity. Narendra Modi is the PM today but the day he will step down, no one will remember him, there were two people in this country, (Mahatma) Gandhi and Godse, no one remembers Godse," he added.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, with the vote counting on February 8.

