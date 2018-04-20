10 Things You Need To Know About The Upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: The polls are a direct battle between Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is just three weeks away and both BJP and Congress have been campaigning aggressively across the state. The Congress is being led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, while the BJP is being led by former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa in the state. Their campaigns are being spearheaded by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah, who have been campaigning in the state in multiple phases over the last month. While the incumbent Congress government is looking to win a second term, the BJP, which was in power till May 2013, is looking to make a comeback.