BJP Names 72 Candidates For Karnataka Assembly Polls, Fields BS Yeddyurappa From Shikaripura

Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018: Senior BJP leader JP Nadda released the list of 72 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections on May 12.

Karnataka | | Updated: April 09, 2018 01:21 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP Names 72 Candidates For Karnataka Assembly Polls, Fields BS Yeddyurappa From Shikaripura

Karnataka Polls: Amit Shah seen here campaigning with BS Yeddyurappa for the upcoming elections

New Delhi:  BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura assembly constituency, the party's Central Election Committee announced on Sunday, as it released a list of 72 candidates for the high-stake contest.

Veteran state leaders Jagadish Shettar and KS Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively, it said.

The BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, met earlier tonight to finalise the candidates for the polls.
 
karnataka assembly elections 2018 key candidates

Senior party leader JP Nadda released the list of 72 candidates following the committee's meeting. The BJP has also fielded its Lok Sabha MP B Sriramulu in the polls.

The meeting, official sources said, delineated on probable candidates for over 140 seats and the names of remaining candidates are likely to be announced soon.

The elections to the 225-seat assembly are scheduled for May 12.

Comments
The BJP is pulling out all the stops to oust the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government from Karnataka, the only big state where the opposition party is in power.



Trending

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018Karnataka Elections BJP CandidatesBS Yeddyurappa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................