'Clear Picture Tomorrow': Yediyurappa On BJP's Karnataka Lok Sabha Candidates

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said a clear picture would emerge on Sunday after the BJP election committee meeting on party's candidates in Karnataka.

The BJP has not yet announced any of its candidates in the state whereas the Congress on Friday came out with seven names.

"Tomorrow I am going to Delhi. Tomorrow evening there is an election committee meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in it. Already one round of talks has taken place with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda. Tomorrow we can get a clear picture," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters.

On seat-sharing arrangements with the JD(S), which joined the BJP led NDA in September, 2023, the BJP stalwart said there is no clarity on which seats will be given to the JD(S).

"We will get to know which one will be given to them and which one not only after going there (Delhi)," he explained.

Mr Yediyurappa said the atmosphere is favourable for the BJP.

"We are confident of winning 24 to 25 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In that direction we are making efforts," he said.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi told reporters in Shivamogga that winnability and loyalty to the party are the only criteria to get a ticket.

When asked about the buzz that 50 per cent of the sitting MPs will be denied ticket, Joshi said that is speculation.

"Denying tickets to 50 or 60 per cent sitting members is not a criterion. Only winnability and loyalty to the party are the parameters," he added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and former union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday asserted that he too is aspiring for a ticket from Bengaluru North.

Mr Gowda, who had announced that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, suddenly changed his mind and said he wanted to fight the polls to fulfill the wishes of the party leaders and workers in Bengaluru North constituency.

