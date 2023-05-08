BJP To Win 130-135 Seats In Karnataka Elections, Predicts BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa also said Congress leader Siddaramaiah will lose in his constituency. (File)

BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa on Monday predicted that his party would return to power in Karnataka with 130 to 135 seats and Congress leader Siddaramaiah will lose the election from Varuna constituency.

He also said V Somanna, the BJP candidate in Varuna Assembly segment had worked day and night in the constituency and would emerge victorious.

"(V) Somanna (Minister and BJP candidate) will win the election in Varuna constituency. That's also I wanted to convey to you because I had been there one or two days. Somanna has worked day and night and (former Chief Minister) Siddaramaiah is going to lose miserably in this election," he told reporters here.

"I am telling you today that we are going to get a minimum of 130 to 135 seats. After the elections we are going to meet again. Whatever I said previously also had come true. Even now I am telling you that we are going to cross 130 to 135 seats and we are going to form the government," the four-time Chief Minister said.

On why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not spell out any achievements of the state government in any of his speeches, the state BJP strongman said the Centre released maximum grants to Karnataka and it's the reason for Karnataka's development.

"There was no need for him to repeat (mentioning) those works. The Prime Minister knows how Karnataka is treading on the development path," he added.

Karnataka votes on May 10. Counting of votes is on May 13.

