All Votes At This Bengaluru Booth Go Only To 'Lotus', Tweets Congress Man

Voting was delayed for two hours at a polling booth in Banahatti, allegedly because the voting machine was faulty.
Brijesh Kalappa, Congress spokesperson, posted a series of tweets on complaints of faulty EVMs and said the party would take it up with the Election Commission.
There are 5 booths opposite my Parent's apartment at RMV II Stage, Bengaluru. In the 2nd booth, any button pressed registers a vote ONLY to kiwi mele Kamala i.e Kamal ke phool. Angry voters are returning without casting their vote.— Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) May 12, 2018
Voters started queuing up early at polling stations, perhaps fearing warmer weather later in the day. State BJP chief and party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa was among the first politicians to vote. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda voted in Hassan.
So far we have received 3 complaints of malfunctioning EVM/VVPAT across the State including from Ramanagara, Chamarajpet and Hebbal. The INC is taking up these issues with the EC.— Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) May 12, 2018
Yesterday, the Election Commission deferred voting in Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru over the discovery of nearly 10,000 voter IDs at a flat. The BJP has alleged that this is proof the Congress was attempting to manipulate the election.
Voting had earlier been put off at the Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru after the death of the BJP candidate.
CommentsAround five crore people are eligible to vote in Karnataka, where pollsters have predicted a close fight between the Congress of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and its main challenger, the BJP. The Janata Dal Secular of HD Deve Gowda hopes to win enough seats to make a difference if predictions of a hung assembly prove correct.
The results will be declared on Tuesday.