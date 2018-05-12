Karnataka Exit Polls LIVE: NDTV Poll Of Exit Polls Predict Hung House, BJP Single-Largest Party

New Delhi: NDTV's poll of exit polls predict a hung assembly in Karnataka with BJP emerging as the single largest party. Polling ended for Karnataka assembly election 2018 at 6pm with 70 per cent voter turnout as against 72 per cent people casting vote during the last assembly election in the state. Single phase polling for Karnataka Election 2018 was held for 222 out of 224 seats in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former Prime Minister D Deve Gowda's JD(S) or Janata Dal (Secular). Opinion polls had earlier predicted that neither the Congress, nor the BJP will get majority in the state and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) will be the kingmaker. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state faced a tough challenge from the BJP which is hoping to return to power in Karnataka, the only southern state it has ruled. The final days of the aggressive campaigning saw Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bitter war of words.
Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Election 2018 Poll Of Exit Polls:
Rahul Gandhi gave thrust to local leadership: Congress' leader DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress' leader DK Shivakumar says, "Rahul Gandhi gave thrust to local leadership. PM Narendra Modi came out on personal issues, not state development. We thought PM Modi would give a good message to the country being a national leader, but he failed."
Watch: NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls On Karnataka Elections
Karnataka could return a split verdict with the BJP as the single largest party and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda a kingmaker, an aggregate of eight exit polls show.
Karnataka could return a split verdict with the BJP as the single largest party and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda a kingmaker, an aggregate of eight exit polls show.
105-109 seats for BJP, shows News Nation exit poll
News Nation exit poll predicts 105-109 seats for the BJP. It predicts 71-75 seats for the Congress. For JD-S the exit poll predicts 36-40 seats. Other parties will be winning 3-5 seats in Karnataka assembly election 2018, shows News Nation exit poll.
BJP to get 106 seats, Congress will win 75 seats: Today's Chanakya Exit Poll
Today's Chanakya Exit Poll predicts BJP getting 106 seats in Karnataka assembly elections. For Congress, it projects 75 seats. The exit poll show JD-S getting 37 seats and other parties getting 4 seats.
If Siddaramaiah wins he will be unassailable: Sagarika Ghose
At the NDTV's panel discussion on exit polls, senior journalist Sagarika Ghose says, "Deve Gowda's scenario number 1 is for alliance with Siddaramaiah, but Shivakumar is himself a tall Vokkaliga leader. The fact is if Siddaramaiah wins again, then he will be unassailable and become a big national player.
Read: BJP Ahead In Karnataka Cliffhanger, Deve Gowda Kingmaker, Say Exit Polls
Karnataka will return a split verdict, with neither the BJP nor the Congress getting majority, an aggregate of eight exit polls show. The BJP will get 98 seats and the Congress 88 seats in the 224-member assembly -- considerably below the 113 needed for majority, the poll of exit polls say. The poll of exit polls gives 33 seats to the Janata Dal Secular of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who becomes a key force in case of a hung assembly. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.
Karnataka will return a split verdict, with neither the BJP nor the Congress getting majority, an aggregate of eight exit polls show. The BJP will get 98 seats and the Congress 88 seats in the 224-member assembly -- considerably below the 113 needed for majority, the poll of exit polls say. The poll of exit polls gives 33 seats to the Janata Dal Secular of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who becomes a key force in case of a hung assembly. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.
Republic TV exit poll predicts BJP getting 95-114 seats
Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll predicts 95-114 seats for the BJP, while the Congress has been predicted to get 73-82 seats. This exit poll projects 32-43 for JD-S and 2-3 seats for the other parties.
India TV predicts Congress emerging as single largest party
India TV - VMR Exit Poll predicts 87 seats for the BJP and 97 seats for the Congress. It projects 35 for Deve Gowda's JD-S. Other parties are projected to win 3 seats.
ABP News-C Voter Exit Poll predicts BJP as single largest party
ABP News - C Voter Exit Poll predicts 97-109 seats for BJP. According to its projection Congress will win 87-99 seats. JD-S and its alliances are predicted to win 21-30 seats. The exit poll predicts 1-8 seats for other parties.
India Today- Axis Exit Poll predicts Congress single largest party
India Today- Axis Exit Poll predicts 79-92 seats for BJP and 106-118 for Congress. The exit poll predicts 22-30 for the JD-S.
NDTV's poll of exit polls predicts a hung house in Karnataka with BJP emerging as the single largest party. The exit poll predicts 100 seats for BJP, 86 for Congress and 33 for JDS and its alliances. It is a average of seven exit polls.
Poll of exit polls @ 6:52pm shows BJP ahead with 100 seats, Congress 86, JDS 33- NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2018
Watch special coverage LIVE now on https://t.co/Fbzw6mR9Q5 and NDTV 24x7 #ElectionsWithNDTV#KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/3EP6rOkNIa
News X-CNX Exit Poll predicts 102-110 seats for BJP and 72-78 for Congress. JD-S is projected to win 35-39 seats.
Suvarna News 24x7 projects 79-92 seats for BJP and 106-118 seats for Congress. JD-S is projected to win 22-30 seats in Karnataka assembly elections 2018.
Times Now-VMR Exit Poll predicts a hung assembly in Karnataka with Congress being the single largest party. It projects BJP winning 80-93 seats and Congress getting 90-103 seats. JD-S is projected to win 31-39 seats.
First test of Rahul Gandhi's leadership
This is the first test of Rahul Gandhi's leadership since he took charge as party chief in December. A party needs 113 seats for a majority in 224-member Karnataka assembly. The turnout of voters had been high all day, which is expected to be an important factor in the results. Around 64 per cent had voted till 5 pm.
Voting in Karnataka has ended at 6pm
Karnataka voted today in a tight election that will decide the future of the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which is fighting to retain control of its last major state against a fierce campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win another opposition-ruled state and secure a beachhead in the south ahead of his re-election bid in 2019.
No more content
Comments