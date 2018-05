Karnataka Exit Polls LIVE: NDTV Poll Of Exit Polls Predict Hung House, BJP Single-Largest Party

Karnataka exit poll predicts a hung assembly in the state

Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka Election 2018 Poll Of Exit Polls:

NDTV's poll of exit polls predict a hung assembly in Karnataka with BJP emerging as the single largest party. Polling ended for Karnataka assembly election 2018 at 6pm with 70 per cent voter turnout as against 72 per cent people casting vote during the last assembly election in the state. Single phase polling for Karnataka Election 2018 was held for 222 out of 224 seats in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former Prime Minister D Deve Gowda's JD(S) or Janata Dal (Secular). Opinion polls had earlier predicted that neither the Congress, nor the BJP will get majority in the state and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) will be the kingmaker. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state faced a tough challenge from the BJP which is hoping to return to power in Karnataka, the only southern state it has ruled. The final days of the aggressive campaigning saw Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bitter war of words.