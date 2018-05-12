Karnataka Exit Polls LIVE: NDTV Poll Of Exit Polls Predict Hung House, BJP Single-Largest Party

Karnataka will return a split verdict, with neither the BJP nor the Congress getting majority, an aggregate of eight exit polls show. The BJP will get 98 seats and the Congress 88 seats in the 224-member assembly -- considerably below the 113 needed for majority, the poll of exit polls say. The poll of exit polls gives 33 seats to the Janata Dal Secular of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who becomes a key force in case of a hung assembly. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.