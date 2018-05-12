BJP Ahead In Karnataka Cliffhanger, Deve Gowda Kingmaker, Say Exit Polls Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Exit polls predict a hung verdict, with neither BJP, nor Congress getting majority

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka Assembly Elections: Siddaramaiah-led Congress faced tough challenge from the BJP. Bengaluru: Karnataka could return a split verdict with the BJP as the single largest party and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda a kingmaker, an aggregate of eight exit polls show.



The poll of exit polls say the BJP will get 100 seats and the Congress 86 seats -- considerably below the 112 needed for majority for the 222 seats on which elections were held today. It gives 33 seats to the JD(S). The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.



Five exit polls -- the ABP News - C Voter, News Nation, News X-CNX, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and Today's Chanakya suggested that the BJP will gain above 100 seats.



Two exit polls say the BJP has a chance of gaining majority. The ABP News - C Voter has given the BJP an outside limit of 113 seats and Republic TV Jan ki Baat 114 seats.



Two exit polls -- Times Now-VMR and Aaj Tak-Axis -- suggested that the Congress will be the single largest party. The first said it will win 90 to 113 seats, the other gave it 106 to 118 seats. The outside limit for Aaj Tak-Axis gives the party a majority.



Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.



The exit poll results came in as polling ended in Karnataka at 6 pm. The turnout was 70 per cent - below the 72 per cent polling in the last elections in 2013, which went in favour of the Congress. In the 2008 election that brought the BJP to power, the turnout was much lower - 65 per cent.



The leaders of all three parties have claimed that they will win majority. Mr Deve Gowda, who has teamed up with Mayawati - the Dalit powerhouse from Uttar Pradesh - has so far expressed unwillingness to join forces with the BJP or the Congress.



Karnataka could return a split verdict with the BJP as the single largest party and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda a kingmaker, an aggregate of eight exit polls show.The poll of exit polls say the BJP will get 100 seats and the Congress 86 seats -- considerably below the 112 needed for majority for the 222 seats on which elections were held today. It gives 33 seats to the JD(S). The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.Five exit polls -- the ABP News - C Voter, News Nation, News X-CNX, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and Today's Chanakya suggested that the BJP will gain above 100 seats.Two exit polls say the BJP has a chance of gaining majority. The ABP News - C Voter has given the BJP an outside limit of 113 seats and Republic TV Jan ki Baat 114 seats.Two exit polls -- Times Now-VMR and Aaj Tak-Axis -- suggested that the Congress will be the single largest party. The first said it will win 90 to 113 seats, the other gave it 106 to 118 seats. The outside limit for Aaj Tak-Axis gives the party a majority.Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong. The exit poll results came in as polling ended in Karnataka at 6 pm. The turnout was 70 per cent - below the 72 per cent polling in the last elections in 2013, which went in favour of the Congress. In the 2008 election that brought the BJP to power, the turnout was much lower - 65 per cent.The leaders of all three parties have claimed that they will win majority. Mr Deve Gowda, who has teamed up with Mayawati - the Dalit powerhouse from Uttar Pradesh - has so far expressed unwillingness to join forces with the BJP or the Congress. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter