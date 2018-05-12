In Karnataka, 64 Per Cent Voting Till 5 PM -- Below 72 Per Cent In 2008

In the last elections in 2013, which went in favour of the Congress, the turnout was 72 per cent. In 2008, the election that brought the BJP to power, the turnout was much lower - 65 per cent.
A high turnout could have an impact on the final result.
Data shows that HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal Secular benefits the most from a high turnout, the Congress a distant second and the BJP benefits the least.
So the current trend of a high turnout is likely to be good news for the JD(S) and slightly worrying for the BJP perhaps.
But the turnout figure may not be a very correct indicator in this election, where the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is fighting keep control for one of the four states it rules in face of an aggressive BJP campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CommentsA victory will be crucial for either party, in view of next year's assembly elections. For the Congress, this will be referendum for the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who took charge of the party after the Gujarat assembly elections last December.
A victory will enable the BJP to go into next year's general elections with a For the BJP, it would continue the party's winning streak ahead of the next round of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, before next year's general elections.