As Siddaramaiah Faces Tough BJP Challenge, His Village Says 'Once More'

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka elections 2018: Siddaramaiah's is running for the second term as Chief Minister Mysuru, Karnataka: Tucked away in Mysuru district in the constituency of Varuna, is the little village of Siddaramanahundi. It has a sizeable proportion of Kurubas - and one among them is the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah.



NDTV travelled to the village to get a sense of the mood there. We met, Siddegowda, who bears a strong resemblance to his much better-known elder brother - Siddaramaiah.



The two brothers are part of a family of six siblings. Siddegowda's path was different from his brother who went on to study law and enter politics. He stayed in this little village in Mysuru district.

Siddaramaiah's younger brother Siddegowda says "none of us expected him to go this far"



At this small village, people are proud of Siddaramaiah who made it big in politics.



"He was always very smart and brilliant. His grandmother wanted him to join politics. We also wanted him to do that because he was the first rank student from our village," Mr Siddaramaiah's childhood friend Karigowda told NDTV.



Sitting on a platform outside Siddegowda's house, Mensegowda a schoolmate of the Chief Minister, told NDTV, "Siddaramaiah jumped classes in school because he already knew all that was being taught. When we were young, I never expected Siddaramaiah to reach such great heights. He is the first person from the Kuruba community to attain so much success. He was very good in studies and had a good handwriting as well."

Siddaramanahundi is a small village in Mysuru district in Karnataka



Rajamal, a woman who lives in the village said, "I will vote for Siddaramaiah. He is the one who has fed us all. He also gave my son a job."



But there are downsides to your brother being the chief minister



Siddegowda said, "He is really busy so how can he come here often? But he gives all the homes rice as part of the Anna Bhagya scheme... There is no doubt that Congress is going to win this time."



Siddaramanahundi, the home village of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, hopes that one of their own becomes the Chief Minister of the state, again.



