Voting In Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar Deferred After Voter Card Row

The election commission order said the discovery of nearly 10,000 cards and some other material in the constituency had suggested there was "planned design to induce the voters, thus attempt to vitiate the poll process".
CommentsIt is imperative to defer the election for the time being so that the "vitiating effect of the distribution of money and gift items to the electors loses its intensity" and the ID cards were returned to the voters, the EC said.
The BJP had alleged that the apartment was linked to a lawmaker of the state's ruling Congress. The Congress hit back, accusing the BJP of enacting a "drama" of raiding an apartment owned by a local BJP leader and planting "fake evidence".