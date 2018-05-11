Voting In Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar Deferred After Voter Card Row Karnataka elections: Nearly 10,000 voter ID cards were found in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar this week ahead of voting on Saturday.

Karnataka Elections: Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar will vote on May 28. Bengaluru: Voting in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency where nearly 10,000 voter cards were found in a flat this week has been deferred to 28 May, the Election Commission decided on Friday, a day before rest of Karnataka votes to elect the next government. Counting of votes in this seat will take place on 31 May.



The election commission order said the discovery of nearly 10,000 cards and some other material in the constituency had suggested there was "planned design to induce the voters, thus attempt to vitiate the poll process".



It is imperative to defer the election for the time being so that the "vitiating effect of the distribution of money and gift items to the electors loses its intensity" and the ID cards were returned to the voters, the EC said.



The BJP had alleged that the apartment was linked to a lawmaker of the state's ruling Congress. The Congress hit back, accusing the BJP of enacting a "drama" of raiding an apartment owned by a local BJP leader and planting "fake evidence".





