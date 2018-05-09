NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Election Commission Orders Probe Into Fake Voter Cards Found In Bengaluru

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: May 09, 2018 00:11 IST
BENGALURU:  The Election Commission tonight ordered an inquiry into the discovery of thousands of fake voter ID cards in a Bengaluru apartment that the BJP alleged, was linked to a Congress lawmaker, and demanded that elections to the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency be cancelled.

"Democracy is being attacked," Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tweeted as he posted photographs of the trunk loads of fake photo ID cards.

Raja Rajeshwari Nagar is one of the larger constituencies in Bengaluru and has about 4.35 lakh voters. In 2013, the seat had gone to the Congress's Munirathna who secured 37 per cent vote share. Munirathna, who is seeking re-election, is pitted against the BJP's Muniraju Gowda PM who put out a video of his search on Facebook.

According to BJP, its local leaders in the constituency had searched the place on their own.

Sadananada Gowda said they had discovered over 20,000 ID cards, five laptops, a printer and thousands of Election Commission forms used by new voters to enrol.

"This is a Congress conspiracy to rig election in face of their imminent defeat," Union Minister Ananth Kumar tweeted later.

 

