Election Commission Orders Probe Into Fake Voter Cards Found In Bengaluru

"Democracy is being attacked," Union Minister Sadananda Gowda tweeted as he posted photographs of the trunk loads of fake photo ID cards.
Raja Rajeshwari Nagar is one of the larger constituencies in Bengaluru and has about 4.35 lakh voters. In 2013, the seat had gone to the Congress's Munirathna who secured 37 per cent vote share. Munirathna, who is seeking re-election, is pitted against the BJP's Muniraju Gowda PM who put out a video of his search on Facebook.
According to BJP, its local leaders in the constituency had searched the place on their own.
Sadananada Gowda said they had discovered over 20,000 ID cards, five laptops, a printer and thousands of Election Commission forms used by new voters to enrol.
"This is a Congress conspiracy to rig election in face of their imminent defeat," Union Minister Ananth Kumar tweeted later.