Karnataka Congress Lawmaker In Hospital After 'Fight', BJP Rubs It In

Senior leader of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar today brushed away reports in local media that two of the party lawmakers were seen fighting at a resort, where they were moved on Friday. Anand Singh and Ganesh were seen having a skirmish at Bengaluru's Eagleton resort last night, during which one was hit on the head with a bottle, the state's local media reported.

"It is impossible, you saw all of them coming and going together. It is all fake news, nothing is true. Everyone is together, the entire Congress party is united," said Mr Shivakumar, who has emerged as the party's troubleshooter in the state.

When asked about the whereabouts of the two lawmakers, Mr Shivakumar said, "They are in the rooms... they will come and meet all of you".

On Friday, the Congress moved 76 of its 80 lawmakers to the resort amid fears of poaching by the BJP. Tension had been brewing since last weekend, when the party accused the BJP of launching "Operation Lotus' - a term coined in 2008 when the party allegedly engineered defections of opposition legislators to ensure that its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa remains stable.

There were allegations that four lawmakers had gone out of touch - but two of the 'missing' men surfaced shortly, denying they had anything to do with the BJP.

Four of the Congress lawmakers who have not made it to the Eagleton Resorts and failed to turn up for the Legislature Party meet on Friday have been sent a showcause notice.

Mr Shivakumar said those who did not attend the meeting "will also come back strongly to the Congress fold".

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who rules the state along with the Congress, has claimed the government is safe.