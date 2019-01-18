BJP Not Responsible For Confusion In Karnataka Coalition: BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa says it is the Congress-JD(S) coalition's responsibility to keep its flock together.(File)

Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa today said it is the Grand Old Party's responsibility to keep its flock together and his party has nothing to do with the "confusion" in the ruling coalition.

He also said the allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to poach Congress legislators are "far from the truth".

"It is far from the truth that we are causing confusion in the Congress-JD(S) coalition. We 104 people (BJP legislators) are together and one. Our only intention is to win 20 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka) and we are making preparations for it," Mr Yeddyurappa said.

The former Karnataka chief minister said: "What do we have to do with their CLP meeting? It is their responsibility to keep their flock together, if they have gone away. Our responsibility is to keep our 104 MLAs together."

Asked about shifting the state BJP legislators from a hotel to a resort in Gurugram, Haryana, Mr Yeddyurappa said, "All these are speculation, there is no truth in it. All of them will come back tomorrow."