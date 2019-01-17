BJP Not Involved In Any Operation To Topple Karnataka Coalition: BS Yeddyurappa

BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa says internal fight within Congress, JD(S) going out of control.(File)

BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa today said no member of his party is involved in any operation to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state.

"The BJP has nothing do with ruling coalition MLAs who are in Mumbai," the former Chief Minister said and accused the Congress and JD(S) of trying to shift the blame on his party to cover up their "failures and inability" to keep their flock together.

"No one from the BJP has indulged in any kind of operation or luring Congress-JD(S) MLAs. We had gathered all our MLAs atone place and were discussing about the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the last two-three days. Today all are coming back," Mr Yeddyurappa said.

The Janata Dal Secular-Congress government in Karnataka has pulled back from the brink of a crisis triggered by two exits on Tuesday, alongside reports of "missing" Congress members. 100-odd BJP lawmakers camping at a Gurgaon resort heightened the suspense, but they will all be back by tomorrow, said their leader BS Yeddyurappa today.

He hit out at the Congress leaders, saying they talk about the Constitution, but everyone was aware of how they played with it since 1960.

"Why do they have to fear if we gather our MLAs, I don't understand. Internal fight within Congress and JD(S) is going out of control... to cover up their internal squabbles, they should not blame the BJP," he added.

Mr Yeddyurappa, who was in New Delhi and Gurugram along with 104 BJP MLAs for the last few days, returned to the city to visit the ailing 111-year-old prominent seer Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru district.

Reacting to Congress-JD(S) leaders' claims that some BJP legislators were in touch with them, Mr Yeddyurappa said: "We are together. You have said four to five MLAs are in your contact. Call them. Let me see. If your MLAs have gone to Mumbai or Delhi, what do we have to do with it? It is your duty to keep your legislators intact. No one is in touch with us..." he added.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly said: "Who are they to ask where we are going? You try to keep your MLAs intact, why are you blaming us? Tomorrow they (Congress) have called their legislature party meeting... how many will come it will be known, their true colours will come out tomorrow."

Mr Yeddyurappa said during SM Krishna's chief ministership, Maharashtra lawmakers were kept at a resort in Mysuru, and recently Gujarat lawmakers were put up in a resort in Bengaluru. "Where did the Congress democracy go then?"

Hitting out at Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr Yeddyurappa said despite being taught a lesson by the people of Chamundeshwari constituency, he had not learnt anything. Mr Siddaramaiah lost the Chamundeshwari assembly seat in the May elections, though he won from Badami.

Mr Yeddyurappa also targeted former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and called him "a political opportunist".

"...all his fights and principles are only limited to secure his and his family's political interests. People of the state are well aware of Deve Gowda's use and throw policy," he said.