4 Lawmakers Still Missing, Karnataka Congress Holds Legislature Party Meet At Bengaluru Resort

Congress lawmakers at the Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began at Bengaluru's Eagleton Resort this evening, a day after lawmakers from the party were shifted there amid fears of poaching by the opposition BJP to topple the coalition government in the state. The Congress rules the southern state in alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular).

The Congress legislators, who were moved to the resort directly from the Vidhana Soudha on Friday evening, are likely to remain there until all the BJP lawmakers return from the Gurugram resort they were staying in. "They were taken to the resort to keep them safe from the BJP," Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister and leader of the Congress legislature party, told NDTV back then. The party currently has 76 of its 80 legislators in the resort, with four still missing.

The four Congress lawmakers -- Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatahalli -- had skipped a mandatory CLP meet called on Friday by their party leadership. Although two provided explanations for their absence, all of them have been sent notices and further action may follow.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislators have already started returning to Karnataka. While some -- including state party chief BS Yeddyurappa -- are already in the city, the rest should be back soon. Mr Yeddyurappa had said that Congress members skipping the CLP meeting and "deep differences" between the coalition partners were indications that the government could "erupt like a volcano" in the coming days.

Both Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders have been accusing Mr Yeddyurappa of offering inducements to Congress lawmakers in a renewed plan to take power in Karnataka before the national election, due by May. They allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have masterminded the plan.

The JDS-Congress has a strength of 118 in the Karnataka Assembly, where 113 is the majority mark. The four MLAs have not resigned from the party, and the ruling coalition says it is confident about its survival.