HD Devegowda, Grandson Weep At Event; 'First Drama For 2019,' Tweets BJP

Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Devegowda on Wednesday wept as he announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna would be the Congress-JDS candidate from his Lok Sabha constituency of Hassan. Prajwal Revanna also welled up as he saw his grandfather crying. The opposition BJP dismissed the public display of emotion as the "first drama" for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress and Janata Dal Secular--coalition partners in Karnataka-- have come to an agreement on seat sharing. The split was 20-8, with the Congress getting the larger share. The JD(S) share includes Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Hasan, Mandya, Bengaluru North, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Vijayapura.

Hassan and Mandya are considered the JD(S) strongholds, although the leaders' plan to field two grandsons of HD Devegowda -- Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy -- in these seats has caused dissatisfaction within the party.

HD Devegowda on Wednesday launched the poll campaign of Prajwal Revanna, amid allegations that he was practising dynasty politics.

"...so many allegations, from morning in the media (they talk about) Devegowda, Revanna, Kumaraswamy and their sons," HD Devegowda said as he wiped tears from his face.

Talking to the media later, he reacted to a social media campaign titled "Go back Nikhil", launched to oppose his grandson's candidature in Mandya.

"It was the decision of JD(S) leaders to field Nikil from Mandya. I had not announced. I'm deeply pained, they are saying Nikhil Go Back..." he was quoted by news agency PTI.

"...I will go to Mandya... let them shout go back...for whom I fought in last 60 years, I will place everything before the people of Mandya," he added.

Opposition has alleged that JDS workers were ignored for party tickets for Lok Sabha election to make way for HD Devegowda's family.

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed HD Devegowda and his family, saying they were master in the "Art of Crying".

"If 'CRYING was an art Sri. @H_D_Devegowda & his family would hold the record for mastering the "Art Of Crying" to constantly fool people for decades. Matter of the fact is-- Before elections Deve Gowda & his family cries. After elections people who vote this family cries (sic)" the Karnataka BJP tweeted.

