'His Wisdom, Perspective Deeply Valued': PM Modi Meets HD Devegowda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former Prime Minister HD Devegowda at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Thursday and said that Devegowda's wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued.

In a post on X, PM said, "It was an honour to meet former Prime Minister, Shri HD Devegowda Ji at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued. I am also thankful for the artwork that he gave me, taking my mind back to my recent visit to Kanyakumari. @H_D_Devegowda @hd_kumaraswamy"

During the meeting Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy also accompanied Mr Devegowda.

Earlier, when PM Modi called JD(S) Chief HD DeveGowda and shared his thoughts and ideas on the new government, Mr DeveGowda in a post on X, said that Prime Minister Modi's warmth made him emotional.

"PM Narendra Modi ever called me to share his thoughts and ideas on the new government. He enquired about my health too. I am grateful for his care and concern. His warmth made me emotional. May the almighty's blessings always be on him. May he lead India to greater glory," HD Devegowda posted on X.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who took oath as Union Minister, has been appointed as Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel on Monday. Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) won only two seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has won its third successive term in Lok Sabha polls. The NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP getting 240 seats.

