Railway Minister 'Working Tirelessly' After Train Accident: Ex-PM HD Devegowda

Days after the Odisha triple train tragedy, former Prime Minister and JD (S) Chief HD Devegowda on Tuesday said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is working tirelessly.

"Railway Minister has taken all necessary steps to restore the damage that happened. He is working tirelessly. Let the inquiry be completed," former PM Devegowda said while speaking to ANI.

He further said, "The minister is doing his best and demanding his resignation at this stage is not wise."

When asked about Opposition parties coming together for 2024 polls he said we've not taken any discussion.

"We've not taken any discussion. First of all, we want to strengthen the party for the local body elections," he said.

Mr Vaishnaw oversaw the entire rescue operation and restoration work at the site for two days.

The devastating collision, involving two passenger trains and a freight train, took the lives of at least 275 people and caused injuries to over 1100 others in Balasore. This tragic incident has had a profound impact across India.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the tragic Odisha train accident, which claimed numerous lives, has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The accident occurred on June 2, when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, causing several coaches to derail onto the adjacent track. Subsequently, the Howrah Express, traveling from Yesvantpur to Howrah, collided with the affected carriages at high speed, resulting in further derailment.

