HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy have had a series of meetings with Rahul Gandhi

The Congress and its Karnataka partner Janata Dal Secular have formally announced the 20-8 seat-sharing deal for the state's 28 seats.

The regional party, however, had its pick - the list includes the prize seats of Shimoga, Tumkur, Hasan, Mandya and Bengaluru North.

The announcement came hours after JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda said "It is not yet decided as to how many seats will be divided between the JD(S) and the Congress. Rahul Gandhi will take a call on the 15th".