Denied Bail In Rape Cases, Ex MP Prajwal Revanna Approaches Supreme Court

Revanna is the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Denied bail by the Karnataka High Court in two rape cases, former MP Prajwal Revanna has approached the Supreme Court, which will hear his petition on Monday.

On October 21, the High Court had denied bail to Revanna, who is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in two cases of rape and a case of recording a video of sexual harassment. He faces another case of rape as well.

The cases were filed after several women alleged in April that the then MP had forced him into sexual acts which were then filmed.

Lawyers representing Revanna have approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's denial of bail and the hearing has been scheduled for Monday.

Videos showing Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting multiple women had begun surfacing on April 23, three days before polling in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, from where he was a Janata Dal Secular (JDS) candidate. As the row escalated, he left for Germany on April 27, a day after voting took place.

An SIT was formed to investigate the charges and a Blue Corner notice was also issued to help trace the MP, but he remained elusive. Finally, after appeals and a warning from Mr Gowda and Mr Kumaraswamy, the JDS leader returned to India and was arrested in the early hours of May 31.

He lost the election in Hassan, results for which were declared on June 4, by a margin of over 40,000 votes. He was also suspended from the JDS.