2 Arrested For Raping Girls At Swimming Pool In Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping two nine-year-old girls at a swimming pool in outer north Delhi's Narela area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on August 7 at a swimming pool located near Lampur Bus Stand in Lampur, he said.

According to the police, on August 8, the mother of one of the victims approached the Narela police station and alleged that her daughter and another girl had been sexually assaulted at the pool.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered on August 9 under sections 70(2) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The survivors recorded their statements before a magistrate under section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A team was immediately formed to nab the accused.

"The team arrested two men who were identified as Anil Kumar (37), a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, and Munil Kumar (24), from Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, police recovered a pillow cover, a bedsheet and other materials, including a digital video recorder (DVR) at the instance of the accused," said the police officer.

Both men have no previous criminal record, police said, adding that they have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)