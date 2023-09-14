Teen Dies By Suicide In UP's Kanpur, Case Against Relative For Rape

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway. (Representational)

A 17-year-old girl killed herself by consuming poison after which her distant relative was on Thursday booked on the charges of rape and abetment to suicide, police said.

The girl committed suicide at her house on September 11. She was admitted to a private hospital and discharged the next day. However, her condition deteriorated a few hours later and she was again rushed to a government hospital where she succumbed, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Lakhan Singh Yadav said a suicide note was recovered from the victim's home following which a case was filed against accused Rohit (20) at Rawatpur police station on the complaint of the minor's father.

Rohit, a resident of Sajeti, who raped the minor on several occasions is said to be her distant relative, he said.

The FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 306 (abatement of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the DCP said.

The accused has been missing since the incident, police said, adding that Rohit's 54-year-old was on Thursday detained for questioning to know about his whereabouts.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

