'Felt A Bump, Saw Nothing': Man After His Car Drags Body For 10 Km

Police took a man into custody after a body was allegedly found stuck to his car and dragged for a long distance, officials said on Saturday. The driver of the car told police that he felt his vehicle strike something 8-10 km before, but when he got down to check, he could not see anything due to heavy rain, they said.

The incident came to light only after passersby in the city noticed the body and stopped the car. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Circle Officer (CO)(City) Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay said police received information around 10 pm on Friday that a car was moving with a body stuck underneath it in the Sadar Kotwali area here.

A police team rushed to the spot, stopped the vehicle and took both the car and its driver into custody for further investigation.

The body recovered from under the car was identified as Gharendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Bilsi, and his family have been informed, the CO said.

The driver, Parvendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Civil Lines, is currently being interrogated, he added.

Upadhyay said the matter is being investigated from all angles, and further legal proceedings are underway.

