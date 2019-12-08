UPTET On December 22, Admit Card Next Week

The previous UPTET was held in November and the result was declared in December.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be held on December 22 in two shifts. As per reports more than 16 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which determines the eligibility for teaching posts in government schools from class 1 to class 8. Admit card for the exam will be released on December 12. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the UPTET admit card from the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET would have two papers in the exam. Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to teach primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach upper primary classes (6 to 8).

Answer keys of the exam would be released online for the candidates to check and challenge on December 26. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 30.

The previous UPTET was held in November and the result was declared in December. The exam schedule was postponed twice since the first scheduled date of exam. Close to 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam last time out of which 33% could qualify the exam.

In 2017 edition of the UPTET, 89,803 candidates out of 9.76 lakh had qualified the exam.

UPTET 2019 details were notified on October 31.

Click here for more Jobs News