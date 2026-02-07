SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Download Here

SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2025: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released the admit card for the Management Trainee (Technical) recruitment 2025. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can now download their hall tickets from the official SAIL website after logging in using their roll number and mobile number or date of birth. The admit card will remain available for download until February 23. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 124 Management Trainee (Technical) vacancies across key engineering disciplines at SAIL plants and units across the country.

How To Download SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website of the Steel Authority of India Limited at sail.co.in

Click on the Careers section on the homepage

Select the link for Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2025 - Admit Card

Enter your roll number along with your mobile number or date of birth, as required

Submit the details to view the admit card on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof.

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

The hall ticket contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination date, exam time, and test centre details. Candidates must carefully verify all details and contact SAIL immediately in case of any discrepancies.

SAIL Recruitment 2025

The recruitment drive will fill Management Trainee (Technical) vacancies across various engineering streams, including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Metallurgy, Chemical, Instrumentation, and Computer and Information Technology-related disciplines.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a computer-based test (CBT), followed by group discussion and interview, as applicable. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in each stage of the selection process.