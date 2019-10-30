UPTET 2019 Registration From November 1: Report

UPTET 2019 registration will start from November 1: Report

According to the Hindustan Times website, registration process for UPTET 2019 exam will start from November 20 and the exam, which is being held to determine the eligibility for teaching posts in government schools in Uttar Pradesh state from class 1 to class 8, will be held on December 22. The UPTET or Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test comprises two papers-paper 1 is meant for those candidates who intend to teach from class 1 to class 5 and paper 2 is meant for those candidates who intend to teach from class 6 to class 8.

An official from the Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, the government body which has the mandate to conduct UPTET exam, had confirmed the December exam details to NDTV in the first week of October.

The Hindustan Times report also said the candidates vying to appear in both the primary and upper primary level exams of UPTET will no longer have to fill two separate forms.

Last year, UPTET exam was held in November.

The Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, had made the changes in the exam rules in this regard with effect from UPTET-2019, the website quoted officials as informing it.

However, the candidates will have to pay fee for both the exams and they will also be issued two admit cards for appearing in exams, the report said.

Last year, the UPTET was held in November and the result was declared in December for more than 17 lakh candidates for whom the admit cards were released.

A total of 22 lakh candidates had registered for UPTET 2018.

The UPTET registration and other important information regarding the exam will be released on the notification which is expected to be released soon.

