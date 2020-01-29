UPTET 2019 Result Next Month: Official

An official told that UPTET 2019 result will be released next month

UPTET 2019 result will be announced next month. The Secretary, Exam Controller, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi told NDTV that the final answer key for UPTET 2019 exam will be released on the official website on January 31, 2020. The UPTET result will be released a week later, on February 7, 2020.

Mr. Chaturvedi also informed that the certificates to successful candidates will be provided within a month.

Candidates who appeared for the UPTET exam will be able to download the final answer key and result from the official website, 'updeled.gov.in'.

The UPTET 2019 exam was held on January 8 in OMR-based format. The exam was earlier scheduled on December 22 but was postponed in view of the internet lock-down in the state which prohibited many candidates from downloading their exam admit cards. The preliminary answer key for UPTET 2019 exam was released on January 14.

UPTET is a state teacher eligibility test held for teachers of primary and upper primary classes. UPTET scores are valid for 5 years. Candidates who qualify in the UPTET exam will be able to apply for teacher recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh.

Click here for more Jobs News