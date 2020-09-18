UPSSSC Declares Agriculture Technical Assistant Exam Result

UPSSSC has declared the Agricultural Technical Assistant exam result. The exam was notified in 2018.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result of the Agriculture Technical Assistant exam through which a total of 2059 vacancies will be filled. The exam was notified in 2018 and was held on February 19, 2019.

Check Result

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has congratulated all the candidates for receiving the result today. She had talked to these candidates yesterday regarding the delay in declaration of result.

कल कृषि प्राविधिक भर्ती (एग्रीकल्चर टेक्निकल अस्सिटेंट) के अभ्यर्थियों से संवाद में उन्होंने बताया था कि डेढ़ साल से ऊपर हो चुका है उनका रिजल्ट ही नहीं आया है।



आज सूचना मिली कि उनका रिजल्ट घोषित हो गया। आप सभी को बधाई।



युवाओं आपकी आवाज में ताकत है। pic.twitter.com/zzBrzbfcqi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 18, 2020

In another related development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to fill the vacancies in government posts within 6 months. According to a government spokesperson, the CM has asked all the departments to apprise him about the current vacancies and start the recruitment process soon. He has instructed the departments to complete the recruitment process within 3 months and send the appointment letters to candidates within 6 months.

