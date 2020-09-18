Uttar Pradesh Government To Fill Vacant Posts Within 6 Months

UP government has announced to fill all vacant posts within 6 months.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced to fill all vacant posts within 6 months. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all the departments to provide details of vacant posts. Mr Adityanath has said that the recruitment process should be completed in the next 3 months and the appointment letters should be given to candidates in 6 months.

This was announced by the Chief Minister's Office through its Twitter handle.

CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने सभी विभागों को रिक्त पदों का विवरण उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि बीते साढ़े तीन वर्ष में संपन्न 03 लाख पदों पर चयन प्रक्रिया के अनुरूप आगामी 03 माह में भर्ती प्रक्रिया संचालित करते हुए 06 माह में नियुक्ति पत्र वितरित किए जाएं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 18, 2020

As per the statement from the CMO, in the last three and half years recruitment to a total of 3 lakh posts have been done.

Currently, exams for selection to various posts are being held in the state.

The main exam for selection to Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services 2019 will begin on September 22.The exam will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in two sessions.

The interview for selection of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer posts was held in August.

In August, B.Ed. entrance exam was held for over 5 lakh candidates.

While selection to group C posts in the administrative departments of the state is done by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), the UPPSC conducts state civil services exam among other exams. Selection to other posts is done by the respective organisation.

