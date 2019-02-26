UPSSSC Begins Application For 420 Homeopathic Pharmacist Vacancies

UPSSSC has begun online application for 420 homeopathic pharmacist vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begun the application process for Homeopathic Pharmacist (Bhesijik) (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2019. Candidates can apply through the link available on the official UPSSSC website. The last date to register for the examination is March 18, 2019. After registration process is over, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application form till March 25, 2019.

There are total 420 vacancies out of which 412 are with State Homeopathic Hospitals and 8 vacancies are with State Homeopathic College and Hospital.

The lower age limit to apply for these posts is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Candidates should check the detailed notification for relaxation on upper age limit.

Candidate must have passed class 12 or Intermediate in Science stream. Candidate must have completed two year homeopathic pharmacist diploma and should have completed three months Homeopathic Pharmacist Training.

The candidate should also be registered with Homeopathic Medicine Board, Uttar Pradesh.

The recently introduced EWS reservation will be implemented in this recruitment and candidates can find the details for the same in the official advertisement.

The Commission may conduct a Preliminary and a Main examination for selection of candidates. The exam/exams can be online or offline. Commission will notify details of selection process in due course of time.

