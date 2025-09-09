UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 answer key on its official portal, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held on September 6 and 7, 2025 across two shifts each day, can now download the provisional key till September 15, 2025.
Steps to Download UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key
- Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
- Click on the link for "UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key" available on the homepage
- Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code
- The answer key PDF will appear on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
Key Updates for Aspirants
This year, UPSSSC has introduced an important change regarding the validity of PET scores. Instead of being valid for just one year, PET scores will now remain valid for three years, giving candidates more opportunities to apply for Group C recruitment exams without retaking the PET during that period.
Exam Pattern
The PET 2025 exam comprised 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth a total of 100 marks, with a duration of two hours. Candidates were awarded +2 marks for every correct answer, while an incorrect response attracted a penalty of 0.25 marks.
Why PET Matters
The PET acts as the first stage of UPSSSC's two-tier recruitment process. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of PET scores proceed to the main examinations for Group C posts. With lakhs of aspirants participating every year, the PET remains a crucial gateway for government job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.