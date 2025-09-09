UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 answer key on its official portal, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held on September 6 and 7, 2025 across two shifts each day, can now download the provisional key till September 15, 2025.

Steps to Download UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link for "UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key" available on the homepage

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Key Updates for Aspirants

This year, UPSSSC has introduced an important change regarding the validity of PET scores. Instead of being valid for just one year, PET scores will now remain valid for three years, giving candidates more opportunities to apply for Group C recruitment exams without retaking the PET during that period.

Exam Pattern

The PET 2025 exam comprised 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth a total of 100 marks, with a duration of two hours. Candidates were awarded +2 marks for every correct answer, while an incorrect response attracted a penalty of 0.25 marks.

Why PET Matters

The PET acts as the first stage of UPSSSC's two-tier recruitment process. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of PET scores proceed to the main examinations for Group C posts. With lakhs of aspirants participating every year, the PET remains a crucial gateway for government job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.