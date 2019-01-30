UPSSSC Combined Lower Subordinate Services Competitive Exam: Application Process Begins

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Registration For Lower Subordinate Services Exam Begins

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services Competitive Examination. Online registration window will be open till February 19. The online application submission includes: candidate registration, photo and signature upload, filling other personal details, fee payment, submitting the form and printing the application form. The Commission will allow candidates to rectify the particulars in the application form, if filled incorrectly, till February 26. Application link is available at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 672 vacancies have been announced by the Commission which will be filled up through the Combined Lower Subordinate Services Competitive Examination. Vacancies have been announced in Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer posts.

The UPSSSC has recently held the Tubewell Operator written exam on January 12, 2019 in the morning session. The written exam was conducted in 8 districts like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur City, Agra, Bareily, and Meerut.

