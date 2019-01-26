UPSSSC Notification 2019: 672 Vacancies Released, Application Process To Begin Soon

UPSSSC notification 2019: 672 Lower subordinate vacancies released @ upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Notification 2019: The UPSSSC or Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released notification for recruitment of 672 various posts in state service. The UPSSSC's current notification has vacancies of Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer. The UPSSSC official notification is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Out of the vacancies announced by the UPSSSC, Marketing Inspector post has more openings (194) followed by Supply Inspector (151) and Executive Officer (107).

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Recruitment 2019: Official Notification

Check UPSSSC Lower Subordinate recruitment official notification 2019 Here

The registration process for this recruitment will start from January 30 and will be held till February 19.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate notification 2019: Important dates

Submission of online application begins: January 30, 2019

Submission of online application ends: February 19, 2019

Last date for error corrections: February 26, 2019

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate notification 2019: How to apply

The online application process will he held on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. A link will be available there for the registration of the vacancies announced recently from January 30. Candidates will have to enter their personal details and academic qualifications to complete the registration.

Candidates will have to pay fee for application and application process using the official website.

The UPSSSC has recently held the Tubewell Operator written exam on January 12, 2019 in the morning session. The written exam was conducted in 8 districts like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur City, Agra, Bareily, and Meerut.

The exam was conducted from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

