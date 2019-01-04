UPSSSC Announces Exam Dates For Tubewell Operator Recruitment Exam

UPSSSC has announced exam dates for tubewell operator recruitment exam

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam dates for the Tubewell Operator Recruitment announced in 2016. The written exam was earlier scheduled on September 2, 2018 but was cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. The exam will now be held on January 12, 2019 in the morning session.

The written exam for Tubewell Operator Recruitment will be conducted in the same 8 districts as advertised earlier, that is in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur City, Agra, Bareily, and Meerut. The exam will be conducted from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

The admit cards will be released separately on the official UPSSSC website. Candidates should visit the official website for information on admit card release date.

UPSSSC had advertised recruitment for 3210 Tubewell Operator vacancies. The exam was scheduled on September 2, 2018 but was cancelled due to paper leak. The authorities got to know of paper leak a day before the exam.

UP Police had arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in the paper leak.

