UPSSC Recruitment 2018: Written Exam For 3210 Tubewell Vacancies Postponed

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the written examination for direct recruitment of 'Tubewell Operator'. The recruitment is for the Irrigation and Water Management Department, Uttar Pradesh. The exam was earlier scheduled on September 2, 2018 but has been postponed now due to indispensable reasons.

The Commission informed on its official website that the exam has been postponed and the new dates for the exam will be notified shortly by the commission. The new dates, when announced, will be published on the official website itself.

The recruitment for Tubewell Operator was notified in 2016. There are a total of 3210 vacancies that have been advertised for recruitment.

In recent few months, various departments have advertised recruitment for eligible candidates in the state the most recent being UPTET. UPTET will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. UPBEB also released the allotment list for the Assistant Teacher examination which was conducted earlier this year.

