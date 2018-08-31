UP Assistant Teacher Allotment List Released @ Upbasiceduboard.gov.in, Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board released the allotment list Assistant Teachers

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (Upbasiceduboard) has released the allotment list for Assistant Teacher posts. For the total 41556 candidates who had been shortlisted, the allotment list is available on the official website. The result was declared on August 8. A total of 68500 vacant posts were proposed to be filled through this recruitment. Online registration for the examination was held in January -February 2018. The allotment list has been released on upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The candidates may also check the list here in this story.

40,296 candidates applied against 41,556 available posts and out of that 34600 have been allotted districts.

"We will ensure remaining 5696 also get appointments if there is no other disqualification," tweeted Dr. Prabhat Kumar Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education.

The result link was active till August 30. Candidates can check their district allotment by downloading the list available in a .pdf file. The list carries the details of the candidates, alphabetically name wise. Candidates can check their allotment using their application number, date of birth and exam roll number.

Candidates with D.El.Ed. (BTC) degree form an NCTE approved institute, Shikshamitra (trained from distance education mode and graduate shikshamitra with 2 year BTC qualification), D.Ed. (two year diploma in Pedagogy from NCTE approved institute), D.Ed. Special Education (from a RCI approved institute), Special BTC training (from NCTE approved institute in Uttar Pradesh), Two year BTC training with specialty in Urdu (from an institute in Uttar Pradesh), B.El.Ed. (four year graduation in primary education) were eligible for the recruitment.

