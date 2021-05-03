UP Teacher Recruitment: Application Submission Deadline Extended Till May 15

UPSESSB teacher recruitment drive registration process has been extended.

For the Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment drive, in which over 15,000 vacancies will be filled, the state secondary education service selection board, UPSESSB, has extended the registration and application form submission deadline. In a latest notification the Board has said that the registration and application form submission deadline are May 10 and May 15, respectively.

Apply Online

Through this recruitment vacancies will be filled in trained graduate teacher and trained postgraduate teacher posts.

Graduates in relevant subject and B.Ed. are eligible to apply for TGT posts. For PGT posts candidates should have postgraduate degree with B.Ed.

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age, as per the notification released by the UPSESSB.

Out of the total number of vacancies a total of 2,595 vacancies are for post-graduate trained teacher post and 12,603 vacancies are for trained graduate teacher post.

Subject wise vacancy detail for trained graduate teacher post

Subject wise vacancy detail for postgraduate teacher post

Click here for more Jobs News