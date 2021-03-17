Uttar Pradesh: Registration To Fill Over 15,000 Teacher Posts Begins

UP teacher recruitment 2021 begins

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has invited applications to fill a total of 15,198 vacancies in trained graduate teacher and trained postgraduate teacher posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Board which the candidates can fill and submit till April 11.

Graduates in relevant subject and B.Ed. are eligible to apply for TGT posts. For PGT posts candidates should have postgraduate degree with B.Ed.

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age, says the Board.

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

In November 2020, the Board had announced to fill a total 15,508 teaching posts. Of the total number of vacancies announced, 12913 were for trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and 2595 posts were for post-graduate teachers (PGTs). The reason for the cancellation of the recruitment, the board has mentioned in a notification, is to modify the selection process and include Zoology subject in the recruitment. The Board has said that it will issue a fresh notification soon. Candidates who have already applied have to apply afresh however, they don't have to pay the fees, if they have paid already.

