UPSESSB Postpones Interview Scheduled On December 1

UPSESSB has postponed interview for TGT Hindi post.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has postponed the interview for selection of Hindi teachers which was scheduled on December 1. In an official notification which it has released on its website, the Board has said that, the interview will now be held on December 13. For these candidates the board will release fresh admit cards.

Over 4,000 candidates will appear for the interview for selection to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher in Hindi.

The interview will be held till December 16.

Interview for the post of Postgraduate Trained Teacher in Hindi is over. A total of 877 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

Meanwhile, the Board is yet to release a fresh update on the 15,508 teacher recruitment. The UPSESSB 15,508 teacher recruitment notice was released on October 29 and the deadline for applying to the posts was November 27. The recruitment was withdrawn on November 18.

The reason for cancellation of the recruitment, the board has mentioned in a notification, is to modify the selection process and include Zoology subject in the recruitment.

The Board has said that it will issue a fresh notification soon. Candidates who have already applied have to apply afresh however, they don't have to pay the fees, if they have paid already.

