Uttar Pradesh, UPSESSB, Announces Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates

UPSESSB will conduct teacher recruitment exam in August.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced the exam schedule of the teacher recruitment which was announced in March 2021. A total of 15,198 vacancies in trained graduate teacher and trained postgraduate teacher posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The Board has announced that the exam for trained graduate teachers will be held on August 7 and 8 and the exam for postgraduate teachers will be held on August 17 and 18.

Admit cards for these exams will be released in due course on the official website of the Board.

Out of the total number of vacancies, a total of 2,595 vacancies are for post-graduate trained teacher post and 12,603 vacancies are for trained graduate teacher post.

Teachers will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

Graduate trained teachers will be selected on the basis of written exam. The exam will have a total of 125 marks. The exam will carry a total of 500 marks.

The total marks in the written exam of postgraduate trained teachers will be 425 marks and the interview will carry a total of 50 marks.

