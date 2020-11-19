UP Teacher Job Notice Withdrawn; Selection Board To Modify Exam Scheme For Adhoc, Regular Candidates

UPSESSB has withdrawn a job notice advertised on October 29.

A teacher recruitment advertisement notified by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has been withdrawn 20 days after its announcement. This was one of the biggest teacher recruitment drives in the state, to have been announced recently, in which a total of 15,508 posts were supposed to be filled.

The UPSESSB 15,508 teacher recruitment notice was released on October 29 and the deadline for applying to the posts was November 27. The recruitment was withdrawn on November 18.

The reason for cancellation of the recruitment, the board has mentioned in a notification, is to modify the selection process and include Zoology subject in the recruitment.

On August 26, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition regarding employment of adhoc teachers, had said that these teachers should be allowed to sit in the exam and some weightage be given to these teachers. The Court had also said that this should be completed well in time to ensure that at least in the session commencing in July 2021 all teachers are in place.

However, in the job notification which was released on October 29, the Board had set two different marking criteria for regular candidates and adhoc teachers.

"The board had notified that 4 and 3.72 marks will be given to regular and adhoc teachers, respectively, for answering each question. This was nullifying the extra weightage that was promised to us," a teacher, who is currently employed on adhoc basis said. "We are waiting for the fresh notification," he added.

The Board has said that it will issue a fresh notification soon. Candidates who have already applied have to apply afresh however, they don't have to pay the fees, if they have paid already.

