Over 15,000 Teaching Jobs Notified By UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board

UPSESSB to fill 15,508 teacher vacancies. Last date to apply is November 27.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced to fill a total of 15,508 teaching posts. Of the total number of vacancies available, 12913 are for trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and 2595 posts are for post graduate teachers (PGTs).

Candidates can apply for the exam at pariksha.up.nic.in. The last date to fill the application is November 27 and the last date to submit is November 30. Candidates should deposit the exam fee by November 27. Candidates belonging to general category have to pay Rs 750 as exam fee. Details regarding the fees can be found from the job notification.

TGTs will be selected on the basis of written exam which will carry a total of 500 marks. For adhoc teachers the exam will be held for a total of 465 marks.

PGTs will be selected on the basis of a written exam and an interview. For selection to this post, 5% weightage will also be given to candidates with higher educational qualification like PhD, M.Ed. and others.

The exam dates have not been decided yet.

UPSESSB TGT, PGT Recruitment Details

Total number of vacancies: 15,508

Closing date of registration: November 27

Last date for submission of form: November 30

TGT Pay scale: Rs 44900-142400, Pay Level 7, Grade Pay Rs 4600

PGT Pay scale: Rs 47600-151100, Pay Level 8, Grade Pay Rs 4800

