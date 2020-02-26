UPSC Releases Revised Tie Breaking Principles For Various Recruitment

UPSC released a notification regarding its revised tie breaking principles for various recruitment.

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has today released the revised tie principles for breaking the tie in recruitment examinations, recommending the candidates through direct recruitment by selection and deciding the relative seniority of all the candidates coming from different disciplines of engineering through Engineering Services Examination. The Commission has released the revised tie breaking principles for examinations like Civil Services, Combined Defence Services, Indian Forest Service, Combined Medical Services, Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist, Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service and Engineering Services.

According to the new tie breaking principles, wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks, marks in compulsory papers plus marks in personality test and age will be considered respectively for generalist examinations like UPSC Civil Service and Forest Service.

For specialist services like Combined Medical Service, CDS, NDA, CAPF (AC), CISF (LDCE), SOs and Stenographers (LDCE) examinations, age will be considered as a criteria for tie breaker, wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks.

Revised tie principles for breaking the tie in UPSC recruitment

In the same situation, marks of subject or technical papers plus marks of personality test along with age will be considered as tie breaker in specialist services like Engineering Service.

Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks, age and candidate acquiring essential degree earlier would be senior for direct recruitment by selection through Interview only.

UPSC said these revised tie principles would be applicable for the examinations or recruitment tests notified after August 28, 2019 (i.e., the date of approval by the Commission).

"In respect of inter-se seniority of officers nominated through Engineering Services Examination, the revised Tie Principle would be applicable for the officers nominated through Engineering Services Examinations which would be notified after 28.8.2019," the Commission said.

Click here for more Jobs News