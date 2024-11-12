Advertisement

UPSC Releases Interview Schedule For Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2024, Check Details

The selection process comprises a Preliminary Examination, a Main Examination, and a final stage of document verification/interview.

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2024. The Commission has confirmed that the Personality Tests (Interviews) for successful candidates will be conducted from December 9 to December 12, 2024.  

The Main exam was conducted on June 22 and 23, while the Preliminary exam was held on February 18.  

The official notification states: "The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly and can be downloaded from the Commission's website [https://www.upsc.gov.in](https://www.upsc.gov.in) and [https://www.upsconline.nic.in](https://www.upsconline.nic.in). No requests for changes in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) allotted to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained."  

Selection Process

The selection process comprises a Preliminary Examination, a Main Examination, and a final stage of document verification/interview.  

Combined Geo-Scientist: Syllabus  

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Syllabus and Exam Pattern are designed to assess candidates' expertise necessary for various geo-scientific positions.  

The Preliminary exam consists of two objective papers: Paper 1 covers General Studies, and Paper 2 focuses on the relevant scientific discipline. The Main exam includes three descriptive papers that evaluate candidates' in-depth knowledge of the subject matter. Each paper's syllabus aligns with the Master's level academic curriculum in fields such as Geology, Geophysics, Chemistry, and Hydrogeology.  

UPSC conducts the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination for selecting candidates for the Chemist post in the Geological Survey of India (Ministry of Mines) and the Scientist post in Hydrogeology, Chemical, and Geophysics disciplines within the Central Ground Water Board (Ministry of Water Resources).  

